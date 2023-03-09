A 100th birthday to cherish for Greencastle’s Bridie

A GREENCASTLE woman who is a lifelong Tyrone GAA fan celebrated turning 100 with a visit from GAA legend Micky Harte and a happy birthday message from Daniel O’Donnell.

Bridie McCloskey was born on March 3, 1923. The youngest child of John Anthony and Mary McCullagh, she has been described as a ‘vibrant’ lady.

Bridie was also a keen amateur dramatist in her youth, and took part in the annual pantomimes in the Patrician Hall, Carrickmore.

Advertisement

She also has a passion for Irish sports, and is a lifelong supporter of the Tyrone GAA football team.

Bridie married Barney McCloskey, from Portlaoise, and returned to Tyrone after his death to live with her nephew, Hugh Rafferty, of Carrickmore.

She was a regular presence in Rafferty’s shop, and enjoyed meeting and greeting the customers.

Upon Hugh’s death, she moved into Hillbank Fold in Omagh, and, within the last two years, transferred to Meadowbank Residental Home.

Last Friday, she celebrated turning 100 with a fantastic birthday party which the staff organised for Bridie, her family and friends. This included singing, dancing, country and traditional music, and a visit from Tyrone GAA legend Micky Harte. Bridie even had a special message from one of her favourite singers, Daniel O’Donnell.

Sarah Donaghy, who is Bridie’s next of kin, said she would like to thank the staff at Meadowbank Residental Home for the care Bridie has received.

She said, “I’d like to thank the staff who organised the party.

Advertisement

“This gesture is indicative of the wonderful care and attention that Bridie has received since she arrived nearly two years ago.”

The manager of Meadowbank Residential Home, Claire Lafferty, said that Bride was a ‘fabulous resident’.

Claire added, “She has been a real delight, and, although at times she has not been well, she has always been a favourite of the staff here.”