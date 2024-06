The future is looking bright for Newtownstewart, as a combination of council investment and Olympic hope heralds the start of a new era of prosperity for the ‘historically- neglected’ village.

On Monday evening, the newly- appointed Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, visited the locality to talk with their golden boy, Commonwealth champion boxer and Olympic hopeful, Jude Gallagher.

Advertisement

However, as well as offering her best wishes to the Tyrone Tornado, the Mayor also told local people that the council is committed to investing in the village, supporting economic growth, and promoting Newtownstewart as a ‘great place to work and live’.

Speaking with the Chronicle, she said, “I have come here to firstly congratulate Jude for qualifying to go to the Olympics.

“It is a great thing for our young people and for promoting Newtownstewart, but mostly it is about the passion, dedication and commitment that Jude has shown.

“It is something that we have to celebrate.

“This town is rich in heritage and knowing that, council will invest more. Sports is something really significant for our young people. The town itself is growing; we can see the population is also growing, and I know the council is committed to investing, not just in sports, not just in heritage, but even in economic growth for this town.

“I am really looking forward to promoting the town as a great place to work and live.”

A number of regenerative projects have already seen £750,000 spent in the village recently, including repainting the facades of commercial premises, improving access to local green space Vaughan’s Holm, and completing resurfacing work to the off-street car parking on Town Hall Street.

Advertisement

One of the people that have been to the forefront of the drive to draw investment to the village is Jude Gallagher’s father, John.

Addressing a group of local people gathered in Two Castles Olympic Boxing Club on Monday, he said, “We are here to wish Jude all the best in his Olympic journey and hopefully he comes back satisfied with his performance.

“With the rub of the green, he might come back with a medal. But, who knows, it’s all in the future.”

Turning to the recent funding boost the village has benefitted from, John said, “In recent months, the council has started to invest a little bit in Newtownstewart.

“The people of Newtownstewart always feel a little bit on the periphery of council – you know, we are closer to Omagh than Derry City – but you see the investment in the car park down below and in the painting scheme which council have delivered, that they are starting to invest in the village.

“Unfortunately, we have some of the worst statistics with regards to rural deprivation, health, poverty, education and all the rest of it, but I would just like to take this chance to thank council officers for starting – starting! – to put a bit of investment into Newtownstewart, which will hopefully bring it up to speed with other local villages like Castlederg and Sion Mills.”