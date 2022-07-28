A new food business opportunity at Omagh Leisure Complex

BE a part of Omagh’s thriving hospitality sector with the opportunity to be involved in the delivery of a high-quality food experience at Omagh Leisure Complex.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) is seeking Expressions of Interest for the provision of café services at the Galley Café located in the popular leisure centre.

The complex is situated in the heart of Omagh within walking distance of the busy town centre and there is also ample customer parking on site.

It attracts a variety of people across a range of events and activities all year round and is constantly busy.

Speaking about the tender for the café services, FODC chair Barry McElduff said, “This is an exciting business opportunity for a provider to establish a café in Omagh Leisure Complex catering for those of all ages who use this popular facility.

“The addition of the café for food services at the leisure complex will further enhance the customer experience of users. This venture will also help to contribute to the council’s commitment to ensure that our people are healthy and well and our economy is thriving, expanding and outward looking.”

Hospitality has become one of the fastest growing sectors in recent years and this presents an exciting opportunity for new or established food service providers.

l For more information visit www.fermanaghomagh.com or email wellbeingandculture@fermanaghomagh.com.