AGE NI is encouraging people over the age of 21 from the west Tyrone area to become involved in their ‘Shared Lives’ service, which provides support for those over 65 who may be lonely and isolated.

The organisation is currently working to extend the service and wants more in the rural west to become a Shared Lives carer.

Delivered by Age NI the service is funded by the Department for Health.

Alison Milford, Age NI’s Head of Shared Lives said that the organisation is ‘passionate’ about improving the lives of older people.

“We know that the ability to remain as independent as possible, to stay well, and to keep connected to others really matters to older people,” she said.

“As a model of care, Shared Lives offers older people more choice in how support is provided. It provides real opportunities to develop friendships and community connections, reducing loneliness and isolation.

“We are encouraging anyone interested in becoming a Shared Lives carer to get in touch. It’s such a rewarding role and an opportunity to make a real difference to an older person’s life.”

Brendan Whittle, director of Community Care with the Department for Health said it is wonderful to hear about the positive impact that Shared Lives is making on the lives of older people and the incredible difference it can make to lives.

l Anyone who would like to find out more information about Shared Lives email: sharedlives@ageni.org, telephone 028 9024 5729 or visit www.ageni.org/ sharedlives