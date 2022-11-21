This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Air Ambulance brace for different type of emergencies this winter

  • 21 November 2022
Air Ambulance brace for different type of emergencies this winter
Santa visiting the Air Ambulance base and showing the Christmas Cards, baubles and other items the charity has for sale online now at www.airambulanceni.org
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 November 2022
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY