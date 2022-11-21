Air Ambulance brace for different type of emergencies this winter

PEOPLE across Tyrone are being encouraged to consider a Christmas gift donation to the Air Ambulance NI, which responded to 3,000 call outs in its first five years.

Dozens of lives across the county have been saved, as the emergency service has ferried critically ill people from rural parts to hospital inside a matter of minutes.

And next month, as the festive shopping season ramps up, Air Ambulance anticipate being called upon on over 60 occasions.

A spokesperson for the charity said, “Behind every one of those calls is a patient who is critically ill or injured.

“The doctor and paramedic team bring the hospital direct to the patient, providing critical care at scene that can be the difference between life and death. It’s a service we all hope never to need, but is good to know it is there.”

Glenn O’Rorke, who is the operational lead of Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) said the types of emergencies change during the darker months of winter.

He said, “As we come into the winter season the profile of missions starts to reflect the time of year and people’s activity. For example, we may be called out to less sporting accidents at this time of year but more road traffic collisions.

“Whatever has caused the critical emergency situation, our commitment to the public is to be there, day in, day out to look after the people of Northern Ireland.

“The doctors, paramedics and medical equipment is the provision and governance of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), but it’s never taken for granted by our team the support from the public that enables us to fly to the sickest people who need us, on average twice per day.”

Kerry Anderson, who is the head of fundraising, said any contribution, would be welcome.

“We realise times are difficult, and want to thank everyone for their continued support. Any contribution this Christmas, will make a difference to a patient,” she said.

“One of the simplest ways of supporting is by becoming a member of our Club AANI or you can buy this for a loved one, adults or children alike. Alternatively consider a stocking filler item from our online shop including Christmas Cards, Christmas tree baubles, dog bandannas or a beanie hat, or host a fundraiser at home or work like a Christmas Jumper Day.

“We also have e-cards available if you’d rather donate in lieu of sending cards. For more information, check out our website at www.airambulanceni.org”

The HEMS is provided by way of a partnership between the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the charity, Air Ambulance NI.

Each day the charity needs to raise in excess of £5,500 to sustain and develop the service. You can contact the charity directly on 028 9262 2677 or by email on info@airambulanceni.org