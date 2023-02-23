‘An attack on children’s futures’

A SION MILLS teacher of 36 years’ experience has accused the Department for Education of ‘playing chicken’ with children’s education, as teachers staged industrial action over salary and underfunding within the sector on Tuesday.

Dorothy McGinley from Sion Mills Primary School, who is also vice president of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO), has called on the Department to give teachers ‘a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work’.

She added that the rising cost-of-living crisis and the slashing of budgets within education are combining to force teachers out of the profession altogether.

Speaking this week, Ms McGinley said, “This has been going on since 2010, when the then Chancellor slapped a pay freeze on teacher’s salaries. It’s estimated in that time that a further 25 per-cent has been lost in pay rises, which is incredible.

“A slight increase of 12 per-cent was awarded during our last strike, but that has been subsumed by the on-going cost-of-living crisis, which is affecting, not just us, but everyone. Attempts to engage with the department have fallen on deaf ears, and so we have been left with no alternative but to take strike action.

“Teachers aren’t asking to be treated differently, and we’re not wanting more than other professionals; we just want a fair salary which reflects the workload that every teacher carries daily.”

In addition to salary concerns, the strike also addresses the increasing bureaucracy involved in teaching, as well as a ‘crippling’ underfunding.

Ms McGinley continued, “Teaching has become increasingly bureaucratic in recent years, with more time spent on paperwork, and less on teaching.

This, coupled with the severe underfunding within the profession, is going to have a detrimental effect on children’s education and future. The Department have said that there is a need to find £300m in cuts, which will hit the most vulnerable children hardest, such as those within the special needs sector; it’s just not doable.

“More-and-more schools have to get by now on fundraising done by PTAs, which is a disgrace. What does it say when parents are having to fund the basics for schools, when the department should be doing it?”

She conclulded, “They say they want a ‘world-class’ education system; how is that possible when there slashing the budget? This is an opportunity for teachers to show the Department that enough is enough.

“I have seen my profession diminish over the years because of inaction to properly fund it. It is only the start, but, if they show a willingness to do business after Tuesday, then we will talk. If they do not, then we will be left with no other option to continue to strike. An attack on us is an attack on children’s futures!”

The Department of Education was contacted over the concerns, claiming they are ‘committed’ to finding a solution. A spokesperson said, “Active engagement has been taking place for many months between Management Side and Teachers’ Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) on a teachers’ pay settlement for 2021/22 and 2022/23. It is important to note these negotiations are taking place at a time of growing and unprecedented financial pressures within the education sector.

“Management Side remains committed to continuing meaningful, active engagement with Trade Union colleagues to reach a resolution where teachers are fairly remunerated.”