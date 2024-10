THE Strabane fundraising branch of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI held their seventh annual sponsored walk recently and once again it proved a great success.

It also proved to be a beautiful Friday evening for the large number of participants in attendance, with weather conditions totally ideal for a short 5K walk circling the town centre. Overall, £1,902 was raised by participants, online donations and sponsorship.

A spokesperson for the local branch said, “It was a beautiful evening for a walk with the loveliest of people and four-legged-friends! Not only was the weather kind to us, but the good people of Strabane have always given amazing support to this annual walk, in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

Advertisement

“We also must thank Michael Kelly of MK’s Bar & Bed & Breakfast for letting us take over the front of his bar before and after the walk, and for his kind hospitality and refreshments for all who took part in walk; Ivan Barr and the volunteers from the Community Rescue Service who made sure that everyone was safe at all crossings during the walk; Hen and the staff of Dicey Riley’s, who donated all proceeds from three Friday night table quizzes to Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI – and thank you Emer for hosting the quiz – Leo McNamee for his continual support and kind donations to our events, and thank you to all who donated in sponsoring walkers.”

The local fundraising branch hold a number of events annually; these include a street collection, which took place in June, a 70s/80s fancy dress disco in memory of Strabane man Aiden McAteer, which will take place in April, and the annual sponsored walk.