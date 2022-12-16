Archbishop Martin at St Colmcille commemoration in Kingsisland

“It’s a grand and lofty building with joy our hearts to fill, I mean Kingsisland Chapel, that’s blessed Colmcille’s” (Kingsisland Chapel by Sarah Lavery).

ARCHBISHOP Eamon Martin was a special guest at St Columcille’s Chapel in Kingsisland, Derrytresk on Friday to celebrate the 1500th anniversary of the birth of St Columcille. The church in the Clonoe parish was built in 1897.

The Archbishop celebrated the occasion with Mass and planted an oak tree on the grounds of the church. The oak tree is synonymous with St Colmcille reflecting his love for building near oak groves because of their strength and natural beauty.

Also known as Columba, St Columcille was born in County Donegal although it is unclear whether it was in 521 AD or 522 AD. He died on the Scottish island of Iona in 597.

As the Archbishop walked to the altar to celebrate Mass, children from the local Naomh Colum Cille hurling/camogie and Derrytresk GAA clubs lined the aisle wearing their team colours. Mass was co-celebrated by Cannon Benny Fee, Fr John McCallion and former Parish Priest of Clonoe, Fr Premer. (Tremer)

Vinnie McCann from Naomh Colum Cille hurling/camogie club, Deirdre Fitzgerald from Derrytresk camogie and Paul Hughes the Chairman of the Derrytresk club brought offertory gifts to the altar.

In his homily Archbishop Martin spoke of the life of St Columcille and the celebrations he has attended in churches named in his honour.

He explained that St Columcille is one of the three patrons of Ireland along with St Patrick and St Brigid. Archbishop Martin also spoke about the significance of the oak tree and that St Columcille founded a monastery at Derry Colmcille Doire Cholm Cille, (the modern Derry city).

He told the congregation many placenames in the locality of St Columncille’s Church in Kingsisland have ‘Derry..’ in their name. For the record they are Derrytresk, Derrylaughan, Derrindooey, Derrynaheskella, Derrynakiltenagh, Derryavena, Derryvaren, Reenaderry, Derryvarenbeg, Derryavena, Derryhillagh, Derryalla, Derryveen, Derrywhillanmore, Derrywhillan beg, Derryadda and Derryvoorey,

Archbishop Martin said, “It is very possible oak trees covered this area. St Columcille had a great fondness for the oak tree. Doire Cholmcille means the ‘Oak grove of Columba.’”

Following the service the tree planing ceremony took place on the grounds of the church. The archbishop was also presented with a specially commissioned spade which bore a painting of the church.

The congregation then enjoyed refreshments in the community hall. The entertainment included Irish dancing and a rendition of a song by Ailish Hanna about St Columcilles Church in Kingsisland.