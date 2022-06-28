‘Auction of Hope’ raises £25,000 for two charities

A CHARITY auction that was well-supported by Tyrone’s farming community has raised £25,000 for two well-deserving causes.

Air Ambulance NI and Cancer Fund for Children will share the proceeds of the ‘Auction of Hope’, which was held at the Glenpark Estate outside Omagh earlier this year.

This brings the two-year total from the event to £117,450.

The auction was organised by Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s agribusiness group and Richard Beattie, of Beattie Livestock Sales. This year’s 100 lots were sold online using the Marteye platform and in person with attendees at Glenpark Estate.

Libby Clarke, of the AANI Agribusiness Group, said, “For the second year, our agribusiness community have been so generous, particularly in a year with escalating costs and financial pressures.

“We are delighted that every lot was sold and so much raised for two well-loved charities. Thank you to everyone.”

Air Ambulance NI and Cancer Fund for Children are both so grateful that the event happened again.

Barclay Bell, trustee of Air Ambulance NI, said, “We decided to hold a second ‘Auction of Hope’ as so many from the inaugural year didn’t have the opportunity to donate previously. The generosity of our rural and agri-communities never fails to amaze me.”

Mr Bell added, “The air ambulance service has experienced its busiest quarter in 2022 with taskings to trauma accidents every day. To date the service has been tasked out on over 2,916 occasions – this could not happen without donations and awareness raising of the service.”

Phil Alexander, Cancer Fund for Children chief executive, said, “Every week in Northern Ireland another three children and young people are diagnosed with cancer and many more children will be struggling to cope with their parent or siblings’ cancer.

“The funds raised by this event will help us provide emotional and therapeutic support to these young people, helping to ensure that they don’t have to face cancer alone.”