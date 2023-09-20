Augher Central celebrates 85th anniversary

THIS year is Augher Central Primary School’s 85th anniversary, and the school community is hosting a number of events to mark the special milestone.

To launch the celebrations, the Parents Teachers Association hosted a recent ‘fun night’ for families and the wider community.

During the evening, former pupils were invited back to browse through an extensive range of memorabilia, including photographs throughout the decades, old roll books and registers.

Of course, it was also a welcome opportunity to catch up with old schoolmates and reminisce about the past.

Andrea Sawyers, school principal, said, “Augher CPS is a wonderful, caring, community school with a Christian ethos which is open to all and endeavours to inspire children to be the best they can be, whilst catering for each individual child.

“We were thrilled to have many past pupils and families tour around the school seeing the many changes and developments which have been made over the years.

“We have opened a new classroom, foyer, multi-purpose hall and MUGA pitch in connection with the local community groups and it was fantastic to use our 85th anniversary to celebrate the past, whilst looking forward to our future with excitement and enthusiasm.

“We continue to welcome new families alongside those third and fourth generation families who have been a steadfast part of Augher CPS.”

All money raised from the fun night and is going towards computer equipment for the school to provide the best resources available, and help equip children for the world of today and tomorrow.

Augher Central first opened in November 1938.

However, celebrations continue on January 26, with an anniversary concert featuring past and present pupils who will share their memories of school life and perform various items of music and drama.

The principal and governors extend a warm welcome to the whole community and would encourage past pupils and their families to come along and join them in celebrating the school’s 85th anniversary.