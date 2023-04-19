This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Aughnacloy plumbing apprentice is selected for WorldSkills UK squad

  • 19 April 2023
Andrew Mc Cann, a South West College Plumbing and Heating apprentice, is among 13 students from the North to be selected for the prestigious 'World Skills UK' squad, and is hoping to compete at the World Skills competition in Lyon next year.
