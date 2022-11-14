Back to blue as ex-Sacred Heart pupils come together for charity reunion

A charity reunion bringing together some of the last pupils to join St Brigid’s and St Patrick’s High School has been organised to raise money for two invaluable charities, Support2Gether and Friends of Altnagelvin – the latter of which supported former pupil, Drumquin woman, Joanne McBride (nee Devenney), before she passed away following the birth of her son two years ago.

The reunion was originally set up by Killyclogher woman and former Sacred Heart pupil, Clara Maybin, to bring all her peers from the class of 1998 together for a night of music and altruistic fun, with all money raised going to Support2Gether.

However, the idea was expanded to include pupils from the year below too, after Clara was approached by Sinead Howe, a pupil from the class of 1997.

“We decided,” said Clara, “that it would be a great idea to also donate to Friends of Altnagelvin as well as Support2Gether.

“Friends of Altnagelvin supported former Sacred Heart pupil, Joanne McBride (nee Devenney), before she tragically lost her life in Altnagelvin labour ward two years ago. Support2Gether are a charity who provide education and support for families living with antenatal and postnatal depression in the local area.”

Speaking with the UH, Joanne’s sister, Kerry, said, “Joanne safely delivered Lorcan at 8.50am on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was given excellent support during her labour and in her few hours as a new mummy – a role she was so excited about.

“When Joanne fell ill, she was still in the labour ward. The staff worked tirelessly and bravely to resuscitate her and get her the help she needed.

“Unfortunately, Joanne’s condition deteriorated rapidly and she was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital where she passed away on November 23 after donating her organs.

“We chose Friends of Altnagelvin and the labour ward because we know how vulnerable women are during child birth and we hope that the ward can use the donation to provide something that will support other women in their journeys into motherhood. We also want to recognise the incredible midwives, doctors and nurses for the fantastic work they do. We continue to be supported by them in our grief journey and we know that they did everything they could for Joanne.

“Thank you to all the organisers of the Sacred Heart College Reunion and to all the past pupils for keeping Joanne’s memory alive.”

The reunion takes place on Saturday, November 26 in Killyclogher’s The Village Inn at 8.30pm, where DJ Gary will be rolling back the years with all your favourite 90s classic.

Clara promises prosecco on arrival and a light finger buffet later in the evening.

The cost of the event is £25 and is a pre-purchase event only.

So if you started St Brigid’s High school or St Patrick’s High School in 1997 or 1998, this is a one-off night you won’t want to miss.

You can purchase tickets by sending £25 to claralyttle@hotmail.co.uk via PayPal.

For more information you can visit the Facebook Group, ‘Sacred Heart College Reunion 2 Year Groups’.