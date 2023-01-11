Balloons galore as Duff Land celebrates one year in business

A WELL-KNOWN balloon modeller from Tyrone, who memorably reached the semi-finals on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, has celebrated a year of creating fantastically fun memories for children at his own indoor soft play area outside Beragh.

After years of enjoying the laughter of kids and gaining experience as a children’s entertainer, Ryan Tracey always considered starting up a business for himself.

With the help of the ‘Go For It’ business programme, Ryan launched Duff Land Ltd – ‘Duff’ being an acronym for ‘Dream Up Fantastic Fun’ – 12 months ago.

The performer-turned-businessman took the decision to start his own firm at a time when he had to make a choice in his life; to follow his passion and become an entrepreneur or continue his path in employment.

His dream became a reality thanks to help from Invest NI’s ‘Go For It’ programme, in association with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

Ryan said, “When I launched Duff Land, I felt immensely proud. I was so grateful that I was able to do it with the support of my wife and family. Since starting this journey, I have become very excited about the future and the potential for what we can do, as we provide entertainment to hundreds of kids every week.

“Owning my own business feels like the shackles are off. It is freedom and autonomy. You have the ability to make your own decisions and implement your own ideas, some of them will work and some of them won’t. But at least you get a chance to try them.”

Praising the help he received throughout the process, Ryan added, “Mary, my business advisor was fantastic, and she was a great source of support for myself and the team. Simply put, I wouldn’t have been able to open the business without the support of the ‘Go For It’ programme.”

FODC chair, Barry McElduff, said the council was committed to ensuring that the local economy was “thriving, expanding and outward-looking”.

Mr McElduff said, “Entrepreneurs like Ryan are at the core of helping us to achieve this goal. I wish Ryan all the best in growing and developing his business. Already, it is a very successful visitor attraction on its own right.”

Oonagh Gallagher, from Omagh Enterprise Centre, added, “The mentorship we provided Ryan focused on market research, financial planning, marketing and goal-setting during the preparation stage of his business plan.

“He had a clear vision, along with bundles of passion and energy for his business idea. With our support and guidance, he was able to develop a business plan that helped him secure an amazing location to launch his business venture and turn his business idea into a reality.

“Duff Land is flourishing, welcoming hundreds of families on a weekly basis, and we wish Ryan every success in the future.”

The Go For It programme is part-funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business contact the Go For It programme on 0800 027 0639 or visit www.goforitni.com.