Ballygawley community celebrates Fr O’Dwyer’s 40 years

PARISHIONERS in Errigal Ciaran joined with Fr Michael O’Dwyer to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ordination at the weekend.

A native of Cooley in Co Louth, Fr O’Dwyer was ordained in June 1982. Members of his family were among those who attended the Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballygawley on Sunday.

During a thought-provoking homily, Fr O’Dwyer spoke of how the day of his ordination had shaped his life and given it direction.

He told of how the last four decades had brought many memories.

These, he added, had included playing Santa in a school play, celebrating Mass in St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, and at the Altar Glen in Altamuskin, leading the procession at the Ulster Fleadh in Ballygawley, travelling to Poland earlier this year with Aid for Ukraine, getting up at 4am to lead the Darkness Into Light Walk this spring.

But he also mentioned the more challenging events, including the closure of St Malachy’s Primary School in Garvaghey a few years ago, and the lockdowns of recent years associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.

JOYFUL

“Being a priest has allowed me to share in the joyful, the sorrowful, and the glorious mysteries of people’s lives,” he added.

“It has been a lifelong journey, and a privilege for us to help each other on the road of life. I have tried to live life for today and alongside family, friends, fellow priests and parishioners.”

Fr O’Dwyer said he would pray for the faith to continue what he has been doing.

He was presented with a special framed photograph by Pat O’Hanlon, chair of the Parish Council.

Among the items presented at the altar were an ordination album, his chalice, a Baptismal certificate marking the 310 babies baptised in the parish since he arrived there, and the 250 young people confirmed there.

A replica of the Errigal Keerogue Cross was also presented as a representation of the people of the parish both past and present, and the clubs, societies and charities locally which Fr O’Dwyer has supported since his arrival in Errigal Ciaran in August 2015.