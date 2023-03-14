Ballygawley stroke survivor Jamie’s fashion show raises thousands

A YOUNG stroke-survivor from Ballygawley, who recently ran a charity fashion show to raise money for two invaluable charities, has described feeling ‘totally overwhelmed’ by the incredible support that she has received.

Jamie Houston, aged 30, proudly presented two cheques, each worth £3,016, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS) and Marie Curie in Aughnacloy Golf Club last Thursday night.

Accepting the product of her industrious effort were representatives from both organisations. On behalf of NICHS was Laura Thompson – a young woman from Dromore who suffered a stroke in her teenage years.

“Handing the cheque over to Laura while she congratulated me, and told me I should feel proud of myself was very overwhelming,” said Jamie.

“Here, was a woman who has been down a way tougher road than mem, and she is telling me I should be proud of myself – I could not stop crying the whole night,” recalled Jamie.

Dwelling on the emotional nature of the night, Jamie said that, after everything she had been through, it felt as though reality had eventually caught up with her.

“I suppose I had not really processed the reality of what I had been through since the stroke,” she reflected. “I just put my head down, and focused on recovering, and then repaying those people who had helped me.

“But in doing so, I suppose I had, to some degree, entered a state of denial.

“However, standing in the middle of that room, handing over the money, surrounded by all these people who have been by my side the whole way through, there was no space for denial.

“Reality came flooding around me,” said Jamie.

But, the young hairdresser can not lay exclusive claim to the shedding of tears last Thursday night.

There were tears falling down the faces of many people in attendance, not least of all Jamie’s mother.

“Mummy has been instrumental in this whole thing,” said Jamie. “She brought me to the hospital, helped me on my recovery, and was by my side through all of the organising that went into the fashion show.

“When I thanked her for everything she has done, she burst into tears, too,” laughed Jamie.

Turning to all those who bought tickets and donated, Jamie had some kind words of gratitude and thanks.

“The show was a massive success, and that was because of all the people who bought tickets and attended,” she said. “Fivemiletown’s Valley Hotel was packed the night of the fashion show.

“Thanks to all of you who turned up, who donated, and who helped me along the way.

“I will be forever grateful.”