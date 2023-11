A STRABANE bar manager has said that an 80s rock star who recently spoke about his local roots is welcome to call in for a pint any time – as long as he plays a song!

Fondly remembered for hits such as ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, ‘Alive and Kicking’ and anti-war ballad ‘Belfast Child’, Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr revealed in a recent interview with the Belfast Telegraph that he has Strabane roots, with members of his father’s family hailing from the town.

Kerr was speaking to the press ahead of his band’s Belfast show at the SSE Arena next year.

In light of this, local bar Dicey Riley’s has put out an invitation to the veteran frontman and the rest of Simple Minds to have a pint anytime for free – with one condition.

Dicey’s manager, Chris ‘Hen’ Hendry, said, “We have an open invitation to Jim and the rest of the band that they can stop in any time for a pint. The only thing is that they have to play a song or two!

In all seriousness, though, it would be fantastic to meet Jim and we would love for him to come to Dicey’s.”

During the interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Kerr revealed that his father’s people on his mother’s side were from Strabane. He continued, “I always mean to visit but somehow, just never got round to it. Maybe it’s the fact that Northern Ireland is so close to Scotland that I think, ‘Yes, I can do that next week,’ and then the time just goes and you don’t get round to it.

“But it’s still on my list.”

Kerr also talked about his desire to stop in at a local pub in the town and have a pint.

“Any time we are anywhere near there, I just have to get out and visit a pub. It kind of feels good to know I have that connection,” he said.