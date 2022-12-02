Bardic awarded £16,000 funding from Moy Park

THE Bardic Theatre has been awarded over £16,000 in funding by local food processing firm Moy Park.

The theatre received the support through Moy Park’s £1 million Community Support Fund, an initiative created to support local groups and charities and contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates.

Brian McMahon, who is the artistic director at the Bardic said, “We are delighted to receive this fantastic donation from Moy Park. The Bardic Theatre has been at the forefront of community theatre for over 40 years, and the funds received will allow us to continue the work we do for many more years.

“The Theatre holds a pride of place in our local community through the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and arts practitioners.”

Applications to apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via Moy Park’s website: https://moypark.com/community-support.