Barefoot marathon runner thanks local communit

AN Omagh man, who ran the Dublin Marathon barefoot in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), has praised the local community for their help in raising more than £3,000.

Chris Gallagher decided to run the Dublin Marathon in aid of the RNLI after he got caught in a rip current on a Donegal beach in July.

Even though Chris is a strong and experienced swimmer, working as a lifeguard himself, he said that if it wasn’t for the local RNLI crew, his fate may have been much worse.

Since then, Chris has signed up to be a water safety volunteer with the RNLI, with a particular interest in highlighting the dangers of open water swimming.

He has also raised £3,200 for the RNLI to say thank you for helping him by running ther Dublin Marathon barefoot.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Chris said he would like to not only thank the RNLI but also the people who donated to this worthwhile cause.

Recently, he presented two cheques at the Enniskillen RNLI station, with €2,108 for Bundoran RNLI and £1,399 for Enniskillen RNLI.

Chris added, “Thank you to all the crew at the new Enniskillen RNLI station who welcomed me with top class hospitality and the lads from Bundoran RNLI.

“Thank you for all your fantastic efforts in helping save lives in our local waters.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me since July, personally and in my fundraising campaign. You helped me raise much-needed funds for both Bundoran and Enniskillen RNLI.

“We raised awareness of the vital services and great work they do, risking their own lives in the effort to save others.”