Barry Kirwan and Cliona Hagan to open new Omagh Lidl store

Lidl is keepin ‘er country with the opening of its new state-of-the-art concept store on James Street in Omagh, which will be officially unveiled by country music sensations, Barry Kirwan and Cliona Hagan.

The new store will open on Thursday, October 13 at 8am.

Located at the busy junction of Dromore Road and James Street, the new-look Lidl store will create 15 new retail positions and has supported a further 200 jobs during the construction and development phase.

Advertisement

Occupying a site of 8,029 sq. metres – including an expansive sales floor of 1,420 sq. metres – the new store will be more than twice the size of the existing James Street site and will incorporate a 95-space car park with two electric vehicle charging points and a large warehouse.

Omagh local, country music artist and Lidl team member Barry Kirwan, along with Ballinderry-born singer Cliona Hagan, will officially cut the ribbon to unveil the new look Lidl store and participate in a meet-and-greet with shoppers from 8am – 9am.

Speaking ahead of the new Lidl store launch in Omagh, Barry said, “The opening of the new Omagh store is particularly poignant for me as Lidl has been a great support for my family during the last few years. When the music and entertainment scene took a hit as a result of the pandemic and my gigs dried up I took on a day job with Lidl in the current Omagh store.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the work, so I am looking forward to getting back to officially open the new and improved site on James Street, and, alongside Cliona Hagan, I will meet with customers on the morning.”

The new store opening is part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s long-term plan to grow its store network to 50 by 2030. This will include three new stores in Derry and Strabane as part of a wider £26m investment into the Northwest region.

Sales Operations Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, Gordon Cruikshanks said, “As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re thrilled to continue moving forward confidently with our long-established plans to rejuvenate and breathe new life into our site at Omagh, where we first opened a Lidl Northern Ireland store in 2003.

Advertisement

“We’re delighted to confirm the new James Street opening date for Thursday 13 October, and to have Barry Kirwan and Cliona Hagan officially open the doors to our new-look store. I look forward to welcoming the 15 new members to our team and to bringing fresh, high-quality products and market-leading value to local shoppers.”