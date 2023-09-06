Bat walk among European Heritage Open Day events

OMAGH will host a series of informative events as part of this year’s European Heritage Open Day.

Across Europe, local councils will be showcasing historical and cultural sites not normally accessible to the public.

It gives an opportunity to local curious families, architect lovers and heritage enthusiasts to explore buildings and exclusive sites.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) will be hosting various free events for the public this Saturday and Sunday.

One event hosted by FODC is a bat walk by Lovers’ Retreat, organised by the council’s climate team.

Participants will be able to walk along the river with specialist devices that will allow them to hear the high pitches of bats living in the area, along with potentially seeing the nocturnal creatures flying by!

Additionally, there will be two walking tours in the town, one of which led by local historian Vincent Brogan as he displays the heritage of the town’s historical buildings, and a musical Showbands tour by singer and poet Declan Forde, as he showcases the different rehearsal rooms, dance halls and ballrooms across Omagh.

The Mellon Centre for Migration Studies at the Folk Park, just outside Omagh, will be revealing three ‘Stories of the Mid Tyrone Gaeltacht’ with an opportunity to visit the restored Rylagh Limekiln, used for farming in days gone by.

Admission to all events and activities is free of charge however booking is essential.

Further information on the council’s events is available on the Events and Festivals section of the FODC website.