Bear surpasses 100K in fundraising with latest charity drive

LIFFORD dog stadium was turned into a showroom for the biggest and best the car world had to offer last weekend following a new charity ‘drive’.

The latest fundraising event by Lifford man Keith ‘Bear’ Gamble saw the stadium turned into an area packed with muscle cars, super cars and for those who like vehicles of a certain age, vintage. All in all, a grand total of 307 vehicles graced the stadium car park as crowds flocked.

Non petrol-heads were also able to join in the fun, with a fun day organised for little ones as well as an evening’s dog racing. Instagram celebrity Fabu-D AKA Black Paddy also made an appearance, entertaining the crowds.

Speaking after the event, Bear was ‘overjoyed’ with the result, commenting, “It was an absolutely amazing day; everyone had a brilliant time and the turnout was excellent; we virtually brought Lifford to a standstill. It all went according to plan and the weather held out for us.

“In my years fundraising I have been lucky enough to raise just over €94,000 for various causes and, it was the aim to raise the €6,000 needed to smash through the 100k mark. Although the complete total raised on the day hasn’t been fully counted, and we still have more coming in, I can safely say today (Monday) that we’ve comfortably gone over the 100k landmark, something of which am very proud.”

All money raised will go to the Donegal Hospice.