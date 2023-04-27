Beragh builder ‘etched his mark on local landscape’

A BERAGH man whose construction company was involved in some of the most iconic buildings erected across Tyrone over the past 60 years has died.

Hugh Hackett, from the townland of Roscavey, passed away earlier this month. For decades, his company provided local employment and built a whole range of new homes, churches and community facilities.

They included St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School and Credit Union House in Beragh, the new Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballygawley, the £1.4 million Ulster History Park near Gortin Glen, the Mount St Columba Pastoral Centre in Omagh and the new St Mary’s Church in Dunamore.

In his homily at the funeral Mass for Mr Hackett, Beragh parish priest, Fr Sean McCartan, said Mr Hackett was one of ‘nature’s true gentlemen’ in every way.

“He seemed to grasp and understand in the way that he lived his life the fragility of humanity, even when he enjoyed the fullness of his own strengths and gifts. He understood that at the other side there was a vulnerability within everyone and a need for God,” Fr McCartan said.

“Hugh in his life has left his mark on the landscape of this part of the world. We know that he built the new school here in Beragh, and his workmanship is etched as well in the beautiful church in Ballygawley. He was a hard-worker and wanted to provide well for his wife, Patsy, and his family.

“In vowing himself to Patsy 63 years ago in marriage, he vowed that his life would be devoted to her and the family that God in his goodness entrusted to him. Hugh honoured those promises virtually every day.

“Even during the hard days of the late sixties and seventies, Hugh remained always determined that his family and those who depended on him would never be without.”

Mr Hackett, was a brother-in-law of the late internee, PJ McClean, and Fr McCartan recalled how he had provided much support to his sister, Annie, and his family during those days of August 1971.

“When the McCleans’ lives were turned upside-down, and faith in God’s justice was the only thing that any of us could hold on to, Hugh stood by her (Annie) and her family all through that very troubled time,” he added.

“I know that Annie never forgot Hughie’s kindness, generosity and devotion to her and her family especially during those dark and very cruel days.

“He was a devoted man of Beragh, this parish and community and we are indebted to his commitment to the St Vincent De Paul Society, his involvement in counting the weekly collection and his respect for the sacraments.”

In later years, Mr Hackett and a group of friends met once a week as part of what became known as ‘The Thursday Club’.

Mr Hackett is survived by his wife, Patsy, and children, Sean (Maura), Deirdre (Barry Mathers), Fergal (Una), Eamon (Paula), Paul (Monica), Rory (Anita) and Conor (Stephanie).