Beragh will miss ‘one of a kind’ Sonia

TRIBUTES have poured in for popular Beragh business owner, Sonia Jefferson, who passed away last Thursday.

Sonia was a well-known business owner in the town, owning SJ’s Takeaway, a popular fish and chip shop on Main Street in the village.

Her family member and colleague at the takeaway, Harmony, said on social media that working behind the counter of the takeaway with Sonia was some of the ‘happiest moments of their lives’.

“Sonia was hard-working and determined,” Harmony said. “She managed the chippy single-handedly to perfection.

“It was all down to her that SJ’s succeeded the way it did; we were just the extra toppings.

“She never stopped working hard, and even stressed about the chippy right up until the end. That wee place really did mean a lot to her.

“She kept us in line; not only as our boss, but as a mummy, sister, auntie and dear friend to all.

“Although you probably never seen me crack a smile from the other side of the counter, but working with Sonia was the happiest thing to do, and I loved every minute.

“For almost four years, SJ’s has supplied not only food but gossip, laughs and caring advice.

“You could go to Sonia for anything not just your fish suppers, and she loved every second.”

Harmony added, “Life will just not be the same without her.”

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, DUP councillor for Mid Tyrone, Shirley Hawkes, said that Sonia was a ‘tremendous and hard working person’ who will be sadly missed in the Beragh and Sixmilcross areas.

“I have known Sonia for years, and she was a tremdous and hard working person,” Cllr Hawkes said.

“She raised a family, and ran her own business, and that takes an incredible amount of hard work and determenation.

“Sonia will be sadly- missed by the people of Beragh and Sixmilecross.”

Sonia is remembered by her husband, Derek, and her children, Katelyn, Cara-Lee, Lucie, Ella, Taylor and Mark.

She was also the much-loved sister of David, Annette and Steven.