Big savings after Omagh leisure centre cafe leased out

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is set to save in the region of £100,000 after a decision was taken to lease the cafe at Omagh Leisure Complex.

The amenity had been closed since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but recently opened again after new owners leased it.

It comes as the council continues to face serious cost-saving measures due to the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis, which has already resulted in the cancellation of both the formal Christmas lights switch-on and the Halloween fireworks display.

Director of Environment and Place, John Boyle, said that the leasing of the cafe had freed up £99,500.

“The staff who were employed in the cafe have either been re-deployed within budgeted vacant posts within council or left for other employment,” he said.

“We have discussed the financial efficiencies which would be part of our financial savings for the next financial year and that will help because we would not be incurring that cost.”

Under a lease agreement, the

new owners will lease the cafe for a period of two years at a cost of £1,800 in year one and then £3,600 in the second year.