Bike champion’s fundraiser for a cause close to his heart

A COOKSTOWN motorcycle champion who underwent heart surgery has said ‘thank you’ in a special badge fundraiser.

Former Irish short circuit champion Baylon McCaughey is just one of the thousands of patients who have benefited from heart surgery in Northern Ireland.

Thanks to the dedication and treatment by doctors, nurses, medical staff and the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke charity, Baylon is back on his feet and is ever so grateful to all those who helped him through his illness and rehabilitation.

In what he describes as a small way of saying ‘thank you’ to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke, Baylon, designed and sold lapel badges, in the shape of his old race crash helmet design and through this raised an amazing £3,405.

Baylon said, “I am so thankful and grateful to the doctors, consultants and nurses in both Antrim Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and not forgetting the Rehabilitation team in Magherafelt, for helping me through what was, let’s say, a rather scary time for me!

“During my times in the hospital, I received seven stents, so one can understand how appreciative I am today to all those who helped me.

“As someone who loves motorcycling – and being a collector of race badges – I thought it would be a novel way of raising funds for Chest Heart and Stroke, so a badge was designed and sold, mostly online.

“No-one was more surprised than myself when I managed to raise a total of £3,405. It may not be much, but if it can help Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke in any way, then I am more than delighted to have played a small part.”

Baylon also extended a big thanks to all those who purchased one of his badges.