Blossoming Tattykeel Garden opens up to the public for charity

WITH summer upon us, and the sunshine blazing down from above, there is nothing more welcoming than the serenity of a stunning garden.

Situated on the outskirts of Omagh, Tattykeel House are currently preparing to welcome the public to view their breath-taking garden this weekend – all in aid of Mary’s Meals.

Surrounded by a beautiful 1.5 acre landscape, the garden will open it’s gate to the public this Saturday (June 17) and Sunday (June 18) from 12pm to 5pm, and there will also be tea and coffee available as well as a plant stall.

Complementing an array of stunning flowers, shrubs, trees, statues and pathways, some of the garden’s unique highlights include a sheltered seating area, a Japanese-inspired area and a collection of well-grown climbers on the house.

Having been recently featured in the BBC television series ‘Greenmount Garden’, this stunning garden has blossomed from the hard work and dedication of Kathleen Ward and her husband, Hugh.

Kathleen, a renowned artist who specialises in hand painted and hand rolled silk scarves, textile art, original artwork and handmade designer handbags, explains, “We moved into the house in 1986, which, at the time, was surrounded in what I can only describe as a builders site, with rubble everywhere.

“It wasn’t long until we laid top soil and got to work.”

Since then, the garden has now blossomed into the stunning treat to the senses that has helped it earn such a prestigious reputation over the years, having previously held events in aid of the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, a charity that Kathleen passionately supports.

Kathleen is very much looking forward to hosting the event, which will take place this weekend.

With a £5 admission fee, all money raised on the day will go towards Mary’s Meals, a charity who serve nutritious daily meals to some of the world’s poorest children to attract them into the classroom where they can gain an education and a brighter future.