MID Ulster councillors have welcomed deforestation plans at Davagh Forest, the aim being to restore original bogland areas, rich in biodiversity and known for storing carbon.

The trees to be removed are conifers that have been harvested in two locations within the forest – at Davagh North (68.3 hectares) and Davagh East (60.8 hectares).

The Forest Service NI, on behalf of DAERA, is required to form an opinion under the EIA (Forestry) Regulations, as to whether the project is likely to have a significant effect on the environment. Mid Ulster District Council is being consulted as part of that process.

The project was presented in a report to councillors at a recent Planning Committee meeting.

It stated, “The proposal aims to deliver a wide range of ecosystem services through the restoration of afforested peatlands to fully-functioning peat bogs. It will help reduce carbon emissions and contribute to capturing additional carbon by improving the hydrological conditions of degraded peatlands.”

Welcoming the plans, Cllr Sean Clarke said, “I am glad to see this proposal because I know the area well, and it’s ground that should never have been planted on in the first place.”

Cllr Deirdre Varsani also felt that proceeding with the bog restoration scheme was the way forward in environmental terms.

“I think there may be lessons to learn here in terms of how we look after the local environment,” she said.