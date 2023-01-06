Bready man ‘immensely proud’ at receiving MBE in honours list

THE people of Bready were jubilant this week after the first New Year’s Honours List by King Charles III saw a village resident honoured by His Majesty.

James Samuel Kee, a community development worker, received an MBE for ‘services to the community’ thanks to his tireless work in bringing communities together all across the council area.

Speaking to the Chronicle, James told of his immense pride at being given the prestigious accolade.

“Of course, it’s a wonderful honour to be awarded the MBE and great to be acknowledged in such a way. I have to be honest though and say that I’m not such a fan of the limelight that comes with the news and it’s all been a bit overwhelming. Nevertheless, I’m brimming with pride. It means so much.”

Ever since the announcement was made James has been inundated with congratulations coming from all quarters, including a congratulatory message from his uncle in New Zealand.

Recalling the moment he found out, James somewhat sheepishly admits that he almost didn’t believe the email.

“It was at the start of December and I was in my office and received this email from the Cabinet office asking me to confirm various details about myself and whether I would be OK with receiving something in the NY Honours List,” he said. “I have to admit that I’m not the most computer literate of people and wasn’t actually sure it was real – I initially thought it was junk mail and almost deleted it! Eventually, I did reply though.”

Continuing, he jokingly added, “The email said to tell no-one and, as the people who know me will attest to, I’m terrible at secret-keeping; it’s the first time in my life I’ve kept one for a whole month!”

The honour came on the back of James’s cultural development work in the Ulster Scots community and within the Peace Impact Programme, co-ordinating different communities together through the medium of performing arts.

Now it’s been announced, all James has to wait for is the day he dons the top hat and tails to receive the MBE.

“I’m looking forward to that day so much,” he remarked. “I don’t know any details yet, such as when I will go to Buckingham Palace to receive it, or even if it will be at the Palace; I’ll be getting those details in due course. I will say this though; my family have warned me that I’m to go wearing a kilt! I have a good array of kilts at home and they said I have to wear one with pride at my Ulster Scots roots. It’s a great idea but I think I’ll wait to see what the weather’s like before deciding!”