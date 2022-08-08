This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Brendan McAnallen turned personal tragedy into ‘strong force for good’

  • 8 August 2022
Brendan McAnallen turned personal tragedy into ‘strong force for good’
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 8 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Golden landmark for priest Plan for new bird watching hide Footie friends raise thousands in Dungannon charity match

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY