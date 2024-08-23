Brilliant success for Fintona at the All-Ireland Fleadh

A SENSE of pride has permeated Fintona this summer, as many of the village’s talented residents tasted success at the recent Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

Taking place across August 10 to August 12, the Fintona CCÉ branch was represented in 26 competitions, including musical solo, duet, trio, groups, bands, singing, dancing and comhra Gaeilge.

It is a phenomenal achievement to qualify to this level, competing against the best musicians across the country, as well from places such as the UK and the United States.

Fintona CCÉ collected medals in Seán nÓs dancing, with the talented Clíona Murray being awarded third place.

Talented musician, Ciara McGlinchey, achieved second place in 12-15 concertina and also in the 12-15 trio competition.

Ciara’s sister, and fantastic fiddle player, Maebh McGlinchey, achieved 2nd place in both the 15-18 fiddle lively and fiddle slow air competitions.

Ciara and Maebh then paired together to compete in 15-18 duets, achieving 3rd place. Senan Doyle was awarded 3rd place in the 15-18 miscellaneous competition, playing the viola beautifully.

A huge congratulations to all of these prize winners.

Fintona CCÉ was also represented in groups and bands from age under-12 up to over-18 senior level.

Fintona CCÉ would like to thank the dedicated families and musicians for their hard work and commitment to practices in preparing for these competitions.

They offered a special thanks to branch tutors, Nuala Sweeney, Julie Bogan and Brenda McCann, for their commitment, encouragement and support of all their musicians throughout the year.

Fintona CCÉ Lendrum Grúpa Cheoil enjoyed success in the 12-15 competition, taking 2nd place and being awarded the Gerald Whelan memorial trophy.

This is the second year that Fintona CCÉ has been placed in this competition. Group members include Hannah Meegan, Eva Farley, Isla McGinley, Oisin McElhone, Orla Keown, Liam Og Murray, Ciara McGlinchey, Michael McCaughey, Elsa McCrory, Lauren McCullagh, Mia McCullagh, Tomas Mullan, Conor McAleer, Lorcan Donnelly, Eimear Boyle, Tara Darcy, Sara Magennis, Dearbhla Toner and Grace Colton.

In addition, Fintona CCÉ entered their very first senior grúpa cheoil this year. The decision to enter wa

s made in March, as Fintona CCÉ hosted the Tyrone county fleadh for the first time in 27 years.

The group, put together by Julie, Nuala and Brenda, consists of past Fintona CCÉ musicians complemented by other musicians and friends of the branch.

The senior group celebrates the ethos of Comhaltas and the intergenerational aspect of music, having siblings, parents, cousins and former teachers playing side by side in a competitive setting. The group was crowned all Ireland champions on Saturday, August 11 in the dome at Wexford.

There was great excitement and pride to witness Fintona CCÉ succeed in this competition. This is only the third time that this title has been awarded to a group from Ulster and the first in 22 years. Group members of the Lendrum O18 Grúpa Cheoil are Nuala Sweeney, Julie, Laura and Seán Bogan, Brenda McCann, Catherine Dunne, Aidan Kelly, Claire McCann, Paul, Una and Aoife McGlinchey, Manus Doyle, Dearbhla Scallon, Emer Devlin, Aideen Donnelly, Aine Maguire, Conor Woods, Sean Dolan, John McGlinchey, Colin Carney and Arlene McCarroll.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford will be a memorable Fleadh for Fintona CCÉ.

The group would like to congratulate all the Tyrone and Ulster representatives on their individual successes.

Thank you to our hard working committee for their focus and support of all musical endeavours within our branch. The future is bright for Fintona CCÉ.