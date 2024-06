A LARGE congregation gathered at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church on Monday to celebrate the life of Matthew (Matty) Brolly, a local student who passed away last Friday at the age of 26.

Matthew, who was from Bellview in Mountjoy, was also a much-loved student of the South West College STEP class and Arvalee.

Led by Reverend Jonathan Cowan, the service aimed to celebrate Matthew’s life and the impact he had on those around him.

Rev Cowan fondly recalled Matthew’s ‘cheeky grin’ and described him as someone who lived life to the fullest.

He said, “I was speaking to some of his friends outside who said that Matthew ‘was always on the go’.

“He was always doing something or going somewhere, and just two weeks ago, he was at his formal, dressed up in his tuxedo,” added Rev Cowan.

Matthew’s younger brother, Jordan Brolly, delivered a touching letter during the service, expressing his love and admiration for his late sibling.

He said, “You gave us all quite a shock on Friday. I could never have prepared myself for the news I got on Friday morning, but I’m writing this letter for you today to celebrate what you meant for everyone here, and what you mean to me, your little brother.

“You’re my big brother, and I can’t imagine life without you.

“I tortured you every chance I got, but our bond grew day-by-day and I would have done anything for you, and I know you would have done the same for me.”

‘AMAZING TIMES’

Jordan continued, “We had some amazing times together, whether it was watching James Bond on repeat, listening to Little Mix for hours or travelling the world together on our family holidays.

“I can safely say that you had the best set of travelling wheels the world has ever seen!

“You have taught me so much of humility and compassion, which has shaped my character tenfold, and this is something I will carry forever.

“I miss you now, I will miss you tomorrow and I will miss you for the rest of my life, but you will never be forgotten.”

‘Sorely missed’

Staff from the STEP class in Omagh’s South West College, where Matthew was a student, said he ‘lit up’ the college with his smile and sing songs.

In a statement, they added, “Matty always had a twinkle in his eye.

“He just loved the craic and the ongoing jokes of putting people in the bin or getting the sack just lightened our day.

“Matty enjoyed a sneaky wee sweet and a Coke Zero and was delighted when lasagne was on the menu.

“He would entertain us with a sing song with his gorgeous wee voice – Little Mix will always remind us of him.

“He was such a kind young man, loved by absolutely everyone and will be deeply and sorely missed.”

Matthew was a dearly beloved son of Arlene and Mark, cherished brother of Jordan, a much-loved grandson of Billy and Florrie Brolly and a dear nephew and cousin.