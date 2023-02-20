Campaign aims to save Coalisland recycling centre

A campaign to save Coalisland Recycling Centre has been launched by independent republican councillor, Dan Kerr.

Two weeks ago, it was revealed that Coalisland and Fivemiletown were among five facilities under threat as part of Mid Ulster District Council’s planned ‘rationalisation of waste recycling centres’.

Describing the recycling centre in Coalisland as a “vital asset” to residents of the town and surrounding areas, Cllr Kerr shared a post on social media stating, “My position remains the same as when I voted against any proposal or recommendation to shut down the Coalisland Recycling Centre.

“Raising the rates for a reduction of services cannot be accepted.

“We will be organising actions to show the powers that be that the local community is opposed to cuts to our services.

“I know people are angry, but let’s turn that anger into action and fight for our local recycling centre.”

WORKING GROUP

Meanwhile, Mid Ulster District Council’s environment committee has backed calls for a working group to be established to discuss the closure of the five waste recycling centres.

The programme of planned closures of recycling centres – including those in Coalisland and Fivemiletown – was part of a Sinn Fein proposal, supported by the SDLP, to increase the district’s domestic rates by 7.3 per-cent.

Cllr John McNamee, of Sinn Fein, said he was in support of the proposal to form a ‘behind closed doors’ group to discuss the recycling centre issue further.

“We have to look at it in the round and we need to look at the potential for waste to be lifted in different areas when a facility should go,” said Cllr McNamee.

The issue of fly-tipping at the entrance of Coalisland Recycling Centre was highlighted by local councillors last summer.

“There are fears that the fly-tipping problem in Mid Ulster could get worse if the proposals to close the five recycling centres go head.

“In Coalisland, at least, I believe that will be a huge blow to the ratepayers if that was to go ahead,” said Cllr Dan Kerr.

But UUP councillor Trevor Wilson asked what confidence could the public hold in the council’s depiction of its financial state if money is found to reverse this decision.

“I can fully understand the kick back from the public but we have to accept Sinn Fein and the SDLP voted those through,” said Cllr Wilson.

“We were told at the rates meeting there was no other money available and that these had to be cut.”

‘BARE BONES’

“Anne-Marie Campbell said we were down to the bare bones. If we somehow find money now, after claiming we didn’t have it, what message does that send the ratepayer?”

Sinn Fein’s proposal to form a working group to discuss the recycling centre issue was put to a vote, with the eight SDLP and Sinn Fein members present voting in favour of it and the five DUP and UUP members present voting against it.