THE family of Holly Gormley, the eleven-year-old Strabane girl who tragically passed away during the summer are to embark on a fundraising campaign in her memory.

Holly’s death sparked widespread mourning as individuals and organisations across the district paid tribute to a ‘gentle soul’ taken too soon.

A former pupil at St Catherine’s Primary School, Holly lost her battle in July with aplastic anaemia, a rare condition where the bone marrow is unable to make enough new blood cells.

Advertisement

December 5, marks Holly’s one-year heavenly birthday and her family will be selling pins and cards to raise money for the Haematology Ward at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The pins were kindly bought with donations from two local businesses Dano’s Pet Shop and Daly’s Circle K filling station in Lifford.

The items which will cost £5 (price may change due to exchange rate), will be available from six premises. These are, Dano’s Pet Shop, Daly’s Circle K, Bejeweled, Holy Cross College, Class Act Drama Group and St Catherine’s Primary school.

Holly’s Family said that they would like to thank the businesses who helped them produce these items.

A spokesperson for the family said, “We wanted to do something special to mark Holly’s first heavenly birthday which is on December 5. We went to local businesses and they offered their support in helping to pay for the pins and cards which we will be selling to raise money for the Critical Care Unit at Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital. There were so good to Holly and the family would just like to give something back. There will be 700 pins and cards in total and that will raise £3,500.”

They added, “Holly’s parents would like to thank Melissa Dolan at Dano’s Pet Shop and Kenin Daly at Daly’s Circle K for the donations that helped pay for the pins and cards. We would also like to thank the other four premises that are selling the items.”

The pin and card will also be available to be purchased online from the Bejewelled website.