Campaign launches to celebrate and inspire next generation of volunteers

With just under two months to go until Volunteers’ Week 2023, Volunteer Now is calling on communities and businesses in Tyrone to give volunteering a go and be the change that we want to see as it gears up for this year’s

festivities.

Now in its 39th year, Volunteers’ Week is an annual event which sees charities, voluntary groups, social organisations, and volunteers themselves come together to recognise the incredible impact that volunteering has in communities around the UK.

This year, it is taking place from Thursday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 7.

With the theme set for this year’s week-long celebration – ‘Celebrate and Inspire’ – volunteer organisations across the UK will aim to highlight diversity in volunteering and demonstrate the many ways everyone can get involved with volunteering.

As with previous years, hundreds of events, both online and in-person, will take place across the UK to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and the huge range of ways in which volunteers give their time.

From volunteer recruitment events to open days, celebrations to recognition events, there are many ways for everyone to take part and come together for this year’s campaign.

Ahead of the celebrations, Volunteer Now, the lead organisation for volunteering in Northern Ireland, is calling out for new volunteer recruits and encouraging everyone in Tyrone to give volunteering a go this spring.

Denise Hayward, chief executive, said, “Volunteers have continued to give so much time, energy, commitment and skills to the communities and organisations that they have supported however it is now more important than ever that we encourage more people to give a little bit of time to the wonderful organisations that make such a positive difference to our community.

“It is fitting that Volunteers Week 2023 will give everyone the opportunity to celebrate the ongoing commitment but also to encourage more people to say that all important ‘yes’.”

l For more information on how to get involved, please visit volunteernow.co.uk and follow #VolunteersWeek and @volunteernow1.