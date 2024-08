There is colour, talent and heart galore at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, as Clanabogan is showcasing a brand new exhibition featuring craftwork handmade with love by those who live and work in the beloved community in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Titled ‘Just Us: A Selection of Craftwork from Camphill Clanabogan’, the inspiring collection of art for all members of the family to enjoy is open until the end of August.

Camphill has a strong emphasis on the importance of creativity in enabling people to live fulfilled and enriched lives.

This exhibition features work from a diverse range of talented artists and creators within the community, of all ages, using a myriad of media and traditional craft.

Within this variety of work there is a common theme; one of belonging, of being part of something, and of being ‘Just Us’.

“We are proud to be a part of this exhibition,” said Anna McGurn, social care and general management facilitator at Camphill Clanabogan explains. “Art and creativity challenges us, broadens and develops us – but most of all it connects us.

“We certainly have been getting creative these part few days in preparation of the exhibition – and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve made,” they added.

“The exhibition, ‘Just Us’, will be in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, for the month of August, so come and see the beautiful art and crafts work created by members of our community.”

For a full programme of events taking place at the Strule Arts Centre this summer, please visit: www.struleartscentre.co.uk