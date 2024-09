With just weeks to go final preparations for the spookiest time of the year are well underway, and the people of Strabane and District are being urged to get creative and get involved!

As part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s haunting Halloween programme the popular Hay Sculpture Trail will be returning to the Strabane area, and local participation is needed to make this year’s trail bigger and better than ever.

Schools, community groups, sports clubs, farmers, and businesses across the district are invited to get involved – all you need is a little imagination and creativity.

Encouraging people to put their ideas forward the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr said, “This is your chance to get involved with the Halloween celebrations across the district.

“In previous years we’ve had Star Wars at North West Regional College, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe in Killeter, and the Hungry Caterpillar in Plumbridge – what will you come up with this year?

“Please, get together with your friends, schoolmates or colleagues and see what ideas you can come up with to transform hay bales in your area.

The Hay Sculpture Trail is a much-loved part of the Halloween Programme and has proven to be a real family-favourite – this is your chance to get involved and help brighten up your local village or landscape at the same time.”