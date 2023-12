THE Niamh Louise Foundation, based in Dungannon, is set to host an ‘Evening of Remembrance’ on Wednesday for families coping with the sudden loss of a loved one.

The charity provides a safe space for individuals to discuss concerns related to self-harm, suicide, and troubling thoughts, offering guidance towards appropriate services. Additionally, the Foundation extends support to families bereaved by suicide.

Catherine McBennett explained that the candlelit ceremony aims to provide families with an opportunity to remember their loved ones during what can be an emotionally-challenging time.

“When the foundation originated there were no events like this in the Mid Ulster area and the foundation felt like this was important to give bereaved families a chance to remember their loved one in a positive way,” she stated.

Wednesday’s event, which allows families to bring photos of their loved ones and light candles in their memory, also provides a platform for attendees to connect over tea and coffee.

Originating in April 2006 after the tragic suicide of 15-year-old Niamh McKee, the Foundation’s inaugural event has become an annual tradition since 2007.

While invites have been extended to families associated with the Foundation, others interested in attending the ‘Evening of Remembrance’ can confirm their participation by contacting the Foundation via phone at 028 87753327 or email at info@niamhlouisefoundation.com.

The event is scheduled for this Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm at the Niamh Louise Foundation located at Coalisland Road, Dungannon.