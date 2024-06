A 21-YEAR-OLD singer from Killyclogher has received special recognition at this year’s ‘Mighty Woman Awards’ in Belfast for her work in music.

Cara McGillion was nominated after highlighting the struggles faced by people affected by Alzheimer’s in her new single.

The Killyclogher-based country singer dedicated her unique rendition of the song, ‘Shadows’, written by two of Nashville’s most recorded songwriters, Lonnie C Ratliff and Vaughan Lofstead, to loved ones affected by the progressive disease, while also raising awareness of the illness through the lyrics.

Advertisement

The award ceremony was hosted in the Titanic Hotel, Belfast and saw women from across the North awarded for their dedication and passion throughout a wide range of sectors.

Cara told the UlsterHerald that it was a ‘great honour’ to be given the prize.

She said, “I am lost for words to have even been invited up to the Mighty Woman Awards 2024 and to come home with a Special Recognition Award for my work in music and spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

The delighted singer added, “We all know someone who has been affected by Alzheimer’s, and I cried my eyes out the first ten times I listened to ‘Shadows’ – the subject touches everyone, and having seen family members go through it.”

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out Cara McGillion’s song, ‘Shadows’, on all major music platforms now.