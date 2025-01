AN Omagh-based cancer charity raised £28,119 through its annual Christmas draw.

The funds generated will help Care for Cancer to continue supporting people with cancer and their families within a 26-mile radius of Omagh.

During 2024, the charity, based in Campsie Place, received 250 new referrals, drove 908 people to appointments, facillitated 667 reflexology and 352 counselling sessions, 101 bra fittings and loaned seven recliner chairs to the terminally-ill.

A spokesperson said, “This is a most valued and rewarding service, providing transport for our clients to hospital appointments based on the driver’s own availability.

If you think you would like to help, please call in to the centre and talk to us.”

The spokesperson added, “Care for Cancer would like to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses who donated prizes and the stores that permitted us to sell tickets on their premises.

“We would also like to thank everyone who purchased the tickets and to all those who sold tickets on our behalf.”

Care for Cancer is based in 1 Campsie Place, Omagh. The centre is open from Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 3pm, and Friday from 9am to 1pm. Please feel free to contact us on (028) 82246599 if you think we can help, or send an email to info@careforcancer.co.uk.