Carrickmore tractor run raises more than £11,000

More than £11,000 has been raised by a tractor run held during the summer in memory of a young Carrickmore man who died 20 years ago.

Back in July, Carrickmore Vintage Group, chaired by Mick Haughey, organised a tractor run in honour of Michael Haughey, who died in 2002 at the age of just 27.

All the proceeds from the event have been donated to local mental health charity, Zest, and will go towards enabling them to continue providing invaluable support throughout communities in the area.

In the end, a total of £11,465 was presented to Zest.

A spokesperson for Carrickmore Vintage Group thanked everyone for supporting their annual tractor run.

The spokesperson added, “The committee would like to thank the Carrickmore Football Club for the use of their facilities.”