Carrickmore woman undertaking daily 5k walks to raise funds

On New Year’s Day, Regina Hurson committed to walking 5k everyday of 2022 to raise money for Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund in the memory of her late mother, Gina Hurson.

This Sunday (December 4), Regina, who over the last year has become a staple sight around the back roads and byroads of Carrickmore, will bring a close to her year of charitable toil, when she walks 25k around Carrickmore, St Colmcille’s pitch.

Putting the requisite festive twist on proceedings, Regina has ensured that a Santa will be present, as will a gang of face painters.

Calling for last minute donations, and appealing for people to come along and show their support on the day, Gina told us how important this fund to her local community, and the vital role her mother played in the formation of it.

“My mother was a popular landlady around Carrickmore, running the aptly named ‘Gina’s Bar’ for many years. But, as well as that, she also earned her high reputation as a founding member of Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund,” began Regina.

After her mother’s passing in February, 2019, Regina gladly inherited the legacy her mother had left behind.

“After my mother died a few years ago,” Regina told us, “I took over the bar, and I also accepted an invitation to play a role within the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund.”

Unlike her mother’s immediate family, Regina explained her family house had never actually experienced a cancer diagnosis directly.

“I always knew about the good work that the fund done to financially support people who receive a diagnosis,”said Regina.

“However, it was only when I began working directly with patients that I seen just how much of a lifeline the fund was for people who relied on it.”

reaching out

Describing how the fund works, Regina said, “Some people will approach us themselves, or a family member may get in contact of a patient’s behalf. But a lot of the time it is about us reaching out into the community and actively approaching the people who need us.

“Sometimes people stay quiet because they think ‘someone else needs the money more’, but often these are the people who need us most.”

And it is not just financial relief that the people from the fund provide.

“We don’t stipulate how money is spent – that is up to the patients. But, a lot of the time, lending a listening ear, a laugh, or just a bit of company, can mean as much as the money.”

Through her fundraising so far, Regina has raised somewhere around £5,000, but she hopes that the final sum will be closer to £10,000.

To join Regina for part of her 25k on Sunday, go to St Colmcille’s pitch between 9am and 3pm.

Santa will be these, and face painting and refreshments are available afterwards. To donate, visit ‘Regina 5k for 365’ on Facebook and find the link to the JustGiving page.