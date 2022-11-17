Castlederg man raises money for charity on 90th birthday

CASTLEDERG man Paddy Joe McGrath recently reached a very special milestone when he turned 90 years young.

To mark the occasion, under his wishes and watchful eye, his family organised a social dance in the Aghyaran Centre.

The family first went with this idea on his 70th birthday (after the loss of their dear mum Eileen to cancer) and have continued to do this every five years.

Advertisement

It has always been their request that people’s presence is their present but if they wished to donate to the desired charity they could do so on the night.

On each of these occasions much-needed charities benefitted from the sum raised, namely Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill fund, Oscar Knox Foundation & Donegal Hospice (where Paddy Joe’s beloved daughter-in-law Bridget was lovingly cared for in her final days).

Paddy Joe and his family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations and well wishes and to the Aghyaran Centre and Packie Coyle, Sprig of Heather for their help in making the night such a huge success.