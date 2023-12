THE owner of a Castlederg stage school was the recipient of a special Woman In The Arts prize at the prestigious Mighty Woman Gala Awards in Belfast.

Rois Kelly-Lynch is the owner of Much Ado Stage School won the award through a public vote with over 600 people praising her work helping children and families through drama and the performing arts.

The Mighty Woman Awards were held at the Titanic Exhibition Centre last Saturday (December 9), where inspiring women from across the country gathered to celebrate each other’s achievements throughout the year in their chosen fields.

Rois told the Chronicle that to win an award at such an inspiring night was both ‘shocking’ and ‘humbling’.

She said, “It was an amazing event. Personally, I have to say I had a really inspiring and impactful evening. To hear amazing women’s stories who have gone through so much to achieve their goals was amazing.

“It was humbling to even be nominated for the Woman in The Arts Award but to win really was a shock. I was up against two fantastic Irish designers and I didn’t think I would win.

“The award win was made even sweeter as this year we are celebrating our 15th year in business. To hear all the wonderful words from people about how important the school has been to them and their family was incredible.”

She added, “I would like to thank everyone for their lovely messages on social media; to have over 600 people telling us how much the school means to them was fantastic. I also want to thank all the people who voted.”

