Cavanaghkelly Staff gear up for charity cycle

Today, staff at accountancy and business advisory practice CavanaghKelly will click into gear and cycle 100 miles between its Dungannon, Omagh and Enniskillen offices in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT).

Des Kelly, who is the managing partner at CavanaghKelly, explained the importance of the charity they are raising funds for.

“At CavanaghKelly making a difference to, and supporting, our community is an important part of the practice.

“This year, we are delighted to be supporting The Kevin

Bell Repatriation Trust as

our Charity of the Year,” he said.

“It is a charity close to our hearts as it has supported members of our team and their families at an extremely difficult time, as well families in our local community.

“The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust does fantastic work alleviating the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.”

The charity was founded by the parents of Kevin Bell after he was tragically killed in a hit-and-run in New York in 2013 and fundraising activities to help bring him home raised more money than was needed. Since then, the charity has helped repatriate the bodies of almost 1,300 people who have passed away abroad back to Ireland.

While partners Michael Drumm, John McCamley and Steven Lindsay and their colleagues Shane Martin, Christina McCaffrey and Oisín Kelly are on the roads, the rest of the team will be jumping on spin bikes in various locations for a same day spin-a-thon.

CavanaghKelly has already surpassed their £20,000 target thanks to the generosity of staff, clients and family and friends, and are now aiming for £30,000.

To donate visit the Just Giving page and search ‘cavanaghkelly-kevinbell’.