This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

CBS pupils donning running shoes for deserving causes

  • 25 January 2023
CBS pupils donning running shoes for deserving causes
Pictured for the launch of the CBS 10K/5K Run/Walk are, back row, from left, John McGlinchey, Peter Dolan, from Enda Dolan Foundation, principal Foncy McConnell, Board of Governors vice-chair Sinead Cunningham, event organiser Ciaran McBride and Conchúr Darcy. Front row, from left, Callum Walsh, Ethan O’Brien, Caolan O’Hagan and Cian McGuigan.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 25 January 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY