CBS pupils donning running shoes for deserving causes

AN Omagh school is holding fundraising 10k and 5k walk and run events early next month to benefit two well-deserving good causes.

Starting at 11am on Saturday, February 4, proceeds from the 2023 CBS fundraiser will be donated to the Enda Dolan Foundation as well as Ukrainian refugees currently living in Christian Brothers’ accommodation in Dublin.

Set up in memory of a past pupil who attended the school between 2008 and 2015, and who later died in tragic circumstances while a university student in Belfast, the Enda Dolan Foundation organises and implements ‘get running’ fitness programmes for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

They also bring together young people from all communities with an interest in music, particularly the guitar, during a week-long workshop and try to enhance their playing skills.

Meanwhile, the run and walk events will also benefit Ukrainian refugees who have found a new home in the Christian Brothers’ Emmaus Conference Centre in Swords, Dublin.

Director, Brother Declan Power, continues to teach English, alongside resident staff who do an excellent job in caring for the needs of these displaced people.

The overall number of refugees coming to Ireland from Ukraine is now more than 10,000 and rising.

The proceeds will help with clothing, education, food and transport costs.

To enter the 10k and 5k walk and run, download the entry form from the CBS website and pay at the schoo