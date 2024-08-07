Celebrating 40 years of Camphill Community in Clanabogan

IT was a fine day in August 1984 when a group of 24 adults and children arrived at Brookfield House, Clanabogan, Omagh, having travelled from the east coast of Northern Ireland.

They had come to establish a new Camphill Community in the west of the country, inspired by the Camphill work which already existed in Co Down.

They wanted to build up a new home together with adults with a learning disability where everyone could contribute and thrive.

Advertisement

It was laborious work that involved renovating buildings, digging trenches, rebuilding a derelict farm and the general housework needed in daily life.

On the human level too, relationships were formed and the rhythms, routines and structures of community life established.

Speaking on what is Camphill Community’s 40th anniversary, founder Catharine Linde recalled, “I remember the tireless devotion of our villagers who helped us through every challenge with steady and ready acceptance.”

From the beginning the pioneers wanted the community to be part of local life and a connection with Omagh and its surroundings was already there.

The Faux family, who had lived at Brookfield, were known and respected and Elsie’s son Donald had gone to live in a Camphill community after he suffered a brain injury from an accidental fall. A committed group of local people formed a circle of help and support around the community.

For their part, the founding group of ‘co-workers’ brought something new to Omagh: The impulse of help and healing for people and nature and the earth which was enshrined in the Camphill Movement, a worldwide organisation of almost 100 centres which all subscribe to the ethos initiated by the Austrian doctor Karl König in Scotland in 1940.

Advertisement

This impulse, which includes all kinds of people irrespective of religion, race, nationality or disability, was one of the small yet brave attempts to bring peace and healing in a Northern Ireland which was still suffering from the Troubles.

In the words of founder Jens-Peter Linde,“We were graced by being accepted by both sides of the divide.”

For many years Camphill Clanabogan was a place where people could meet, simply as individuals, as fellow human beings.

From the beginning care for the land was fundamental and holistic, biodynamic methods were used. The farm provided the community with milk and beef and the gardens produced vegetables and soft fruit.

Innovation

Over the years more land was acquired and innovative methods such as airdried hay were introduced.

More buildings were erected, the population grew and connections widened. Pioneering efforts in sustainability and energy production put Camphill Clanabogan at the forefront of these issues which were increasingly prominent in society.

What began as a small informal playgroup has, over more than 30 years, developed into Puddleducks Playgroup, providing early years education for 22 local children and winning awards for its excellence.

Crafts such as weaving, wood carving and pottery foster people’s skills and artistry.

Care and support for people with learning disabilities did not stand still either. More people joined to live and also attend by day.

The community offered a model which prioritised independence, choice, human relationships and personal fulfilment. It was a home and workplace where people belonged, found friends and felt safe and valued.

From the 1990s social care became more regulated and the community had to learn to adapt and conform without losing its identity and character.

The social and domiciliary care provided is consistently validated and approved by funders and regulators.

The Community also employs many local people to support the work, such as social care support workers, administrative staff, cleaners and maintenance personnel.

As we celebrate 40 years’ life and work we must also create a vision for the next phase of the community’s existence. Co-founder Jens-Peter Linde said, “The challenges of the wider society cannot remain outside the borders of Camphill.”

Our many international volunteer workers bring a fresh wind and take home a deep life experience.

In 2020 Camphill Community Clanabogan was honoured to be awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and its citation expresses the aims and values it upholds, ‘Working out of love for people and the earth as a sustainable and inclusive life-sharing community.’