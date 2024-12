Nestled in the scenic hills of Beragh, Clogherny Parish Church has been a significant presence in locality since its establishment in 1746.

The church overlooks vast fields and holds a deep historical connection to the area, with its origins dating back to the early Christian era, through the Donaghanie old graveyard. This site is believed to have been home to a church named ‘Church of the Horse,’ a title linked to a legend involving St Patrick.

According to legend, when St Patrick encountered a man in Drumconnolly who warned him of a dangerous water serpent, Ireland’s future patron saint responded, “If you lend me your horse I will enable him by the God I serve to destroy the pest.” The parish of Clogherny was formally established after the Plantation of Ulster, splitting from the Termon Maguirk parish in 1731 when landowner Robert Lowry agreed to the division under the Act of Privy Council. In 1746, Reverend Richard Dobbs built the present church within the walls of the old structure, though he managed both Clogherny and Lisburn parishes until his death in 1775.

On August 20, 1775, the Lowrys returned to the parish and John Lowry became Rector, making his first order of business to construct a gallery for the church.

It was built three years later and rumoured to be connected to the church via an underground tunnel.

In 1794, James Lowry succeeded his father as Rector of Clogherny and continued to develop the church, constructing its tower and adding considerable extensions to the rectory.

In 1855, during renovation work, charred lintels and stone flags were uncovered, possibly damaged during the 1641 Rebellion or earlier conflicts. The church continued to evolve, with significant modernisation under Rev. John Robert Sides in 1891, who introduced a new heating system, pulpit, prayer desk, chancel floor and communion rail.

Rev Joseph Alexander Hunter, appointed Rector in 1900, purchased a second-hand pipe organ from Dublin in 1920 for an unknown price between £40 to £100. However, he acted without the vestry’s approval, sparking some controversy at the time. The organ remains part of the church’s legacy to this day.

On July 7, 1986, the church was granted B+ listed historical building status by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and major repair work was carried out to the roof shortly afterwards.

Today, Clogherny Parish Church stands as a historic building surrounded by the beauty of the countryside. It continues to serve the faithful, with a legacy that spans centuries, rooted deeply in the history of both the land and the people.