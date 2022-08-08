Charity collection and talk at the Square Box Theatre

ANOTHER World, a Belfast-based organisation that helps homeless people by giving them toiletries and clothes, will be hosting a clothing drive and delivering talks as part of Mid Ulster Pride on Wednesday (August 10).

The charity’s primary focus is to help both people and planet by reusing old items and providing pre-loved clothing for Belfast’s homeless population. They have built themselves from the ground up, doing charity fundraisers to enable them to provide basic items for those who need their help.

Mid Ulster Pride has invited Connor and Rebecca from the charity down to Dungannon to chat about their work.

Another World has done incredible things, and the personal journeys of the team has had a big impact on the charity.

The event, scheduled to be held in the Square Box Theatre, will provide a chance for the public to get to know the creators of the charity and to hear their stories.

The talk will revolve around showing ‘love to ourselves, our community, and the world around us’.

A panel discussion will be held on August 10 at 7pm in the Square Box Theatre, Dungannon.

Audience members are encouraged to bring toiletries, and good quality clothes to donate to Another World.