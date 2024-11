The annual charity trek up Knockavoe, organised by local fundraiser Paul Mullen, saw another successful turnout.

Walkers, donning parkas and sturdy boots, braved gusty winds to tackle the hill, taking in the fresh air and supporting a good cause. Thankfully, the rain held off, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved.

Reflecting on the event, Paul Mullen expressed gratitude for the strong turnout and community spirit.

He said, “It was yet another great day with another great turn out, blowy and windy but, thank God, the rain stayed away which is always a bonus. Everyone got up and down safely with a great camaraderie from all on the day. Hopefully, all being well, we will be back up the hill next year for another walk.

“I know that we raised plenty of money on the day but, as yet, don’t have the final total as there is still pledge money to be collected. But I have once again been left in no doubt of the generosity of Strabane people. We hope to announce the actual figure at our end of the year handover to the charities benefitting from the monies raised throughout the year.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to all the walkers who participated on the day and all those who sponsored them as well as our own sponsors, principally the Rea Group who have been our main sponsors for many years in these endeavours.”

Paul isn’t finished on the fundraising front for 2024 just yet. Last night (Wednesday) saw the annual virtual bazaar with a myriad of excellent prizes on offer and next month there will be a second ‘Evening with the Stars’ showcasing the best in country music from all over Ireland including Robert Mizzell, Gary Gamble, John McNichol and others.

Tickets for ‘An Evening with the Stars’ are available through St Pat’s Hall or by contacting Paul on social media and are priced at £15.