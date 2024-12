THE holiday spirit is alive and well in Gortin, as Edel Kerlin Podiatry prepares to host a special charity raffle to bring joy to children in need this festive season.

The event, scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at 8pm in Mossey’s Bar, promises to be an evening of generosity, community spirit, and plenty of excitement with over 50 fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Digg Deep for Kids and Cash For Kids, two charities dedicated to supporting vulnerable children. Organizers have ensured that every penny raised will go directly to these causes, making a real difference in the lives of young people during the holidays.

Edel Kerlin, the driving force behind the event, expressed her gratitude to local businesses for their overwhelming generosity in donating prizes.

“The response has been incredible,” she said. “This community always comes together when it matters most, and I’m thrilled to see so much support for these amazing charities.”

Tickets for the raffle are on sale now, and the community is encouraged to join in and spread the word. With prizes donated by local businesses, attendees can look forward to an exciting night while making a positive impact on children’s lives.

For those unable to attend but wishing to support the cause, Edel can be contacted at 07568 379374, or via her business’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

People can PayPal EdelKerlin to make a donation. Donations can be left into the clinic on Gortin’s Main Street by next Tuesday.

“This Christmas, we have an opportunity to make a real difference,” Edel added. “Every ticket purchased is a step toward giving every child the joy they deserve during the holiday season.”

With the event just days away, excitement is building as the community comes together to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas – giving.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of something special. Head down to Mossey’s Bar on December 6 and join in the fun, all while supporting an incredible cause.